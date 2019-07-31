VULTURE - Ghastly Waves & Battered Graves

German combination of Wolf, speedy, neo-classical thrash, retro-minded Evil Invaders and a bit of falsetto vocals, like an even more off kilter Vektor, if you will. High energy, all nine inclusions (eight originals and disc closing cover, although “Killer On The Loose” is virtually unrecognizable as the old Thin Lizzy chestnut).

Some backwards recording and drums lead into “Fed The Sharks”, the mad riffing and tortured, Paul Baloff (late Exodus frontman) inspired voice quickly staking its territory, occasionally breached by piercing wail. In the final third (guitar break), the talented playing comes to the fore. Eerie Halloween soundtrack styled intro greets “The Garotte”, the high pitched throat and widdling six-strings at the fore, right away. The title cut makes more prominent use of the Baloff intonations, then dipping into King Diamond's upper register, at an early speed metal pace, infused with noodling twin guitars. Ditto “Dewer's Hollow” follow-up. Musically, “Tyrantula” is played as straight as Vulture can, basically end-to-end thrash. “Stainless Glare” begins with lone piano and gradually adds instruments until becoming a full blown thrasher, albeit with (alternately) gruff, falsetto and gang vocals. Like so many others, once you think they're content to just grind out the melody, it switches to technical guitar playing.

Intriguing mix of styles. Investigate!