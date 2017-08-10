VULTURE - The Guillotine

Ok, with a name like Vulture I was hoping for a winged mascot on the cover art, but a bloody guillotine and the hands of its victim below will do, for now. Like Evil Invaders, Vulture are behind bringing back classic old school ‘80s style speed/thrash metal hybrid. Combining twin Maiden like guitars and fast licks with a nasty screechy voice, opener “Vendetta” and “Clashing Iron” bring to mind names like Exciter, Razor, Anvil, to even the melodic moments of Dark Angel, and Possessed. Now while this music is pure throwback and hero worship, not having such sounds heard (much) in decades, in 2017 the arrangements are refreshing. I welcome it.

“Triumph Of The Guillotine” continues the barrage on aggressive guitars, drums and bass, while the snarly vocal remains understandable with plenty of personality. Loving the groove and pocket the rhythm and guitar riffs/leads lands in for “Electric Ecstasy”. Minimal and moody keys set the tone for “Adrian's Cradle”, starting with clean guitars “(This Night Belongs) To The Dead” and a slower tempo allows these two stand outs adding dynamics. By the time you get to the eighth closing track, “Cry For Death” maintains a consistent listen front to back. So what if given the style it may be a bit repetitive, it surely brings one back to an album on vinyl in the ‘80s. While I’m always moving forward searching for something different or innovative in metal music, Vulture are one of the more enjoyable bands looking back while the mind moving forward.