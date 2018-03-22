W.E.T. - Earthrage

So you ask, especially in America, who are W.E.T., why should I care? The name comes from its members…Robert Säll (the “W” from Work of Art), Erik Martensson (“E” from Eclipse) and Jeff Scott Soto (the “T” from Talisman), joined by Eclipse guitarist Magnus Henriksson and drummer Robban Bäck. Multi-instrumentalist Erik Martensson; guitar, bass, keyboards, vocals, also handles the production, recording, and mixing of third album Earthrage. The music is a combination of all the guys other bands, plus the more modern sounds from albums by Pretty Maids and Gotthard. That means music is melodic hard rock, at times with a Whitesnake-ish 1987 metal edge, see the song “Burn”.

With a strummed mellow guitar for first single/video “Watch The Fire”, building intro, and trade off lead vocal from Erik and Soto, don’t know how this is not played on American rock radio. Yet again another European talent will go undiscovered and supported in this country by press and media? Wouldn’t surprise me! If Jeff didn’t handle most of the vocals songs like “Kings On Thunder Road”, “Calling Out Your Name”, could be on an Eclipse album. It’s that mix of American modern rhythmic rock with the European use of lead guitar soloing and melodies. Guitar riffs drop out in “I Don’t Wanna Play That Game” during the verses like a Survivor song, “Elegantly Wasted”, ballad “Heart Is On The Line”, a couple times on a W.E.T. album its AOR rock.

Once again, all around good melodic hard rock. Just hearing how great Jeff Soto’s voice still is I’d love to see him on an Yngwie (Malmsteen) album again, and trade off vocals with Joe Lyn Turner. Maybe someday?