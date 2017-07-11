WALPYRGUS - Walpyrgus Nights

First full-length from North Carolina outfit containing 3/5 of Twisted Tower Dire, with help from Tom Phillips of While Heaven Wept and Daylight Dies guitarist Charley Shackelford. This stellar pedigree launched an impressive eponymous Ep three years ago and have taken until now to follow-up. Unlike their better known entity, Walpyrgus don't offer sword & sorcery lyrics, opting for more infectious, rock/proto-metal melodies.

Jonny Aune possesses a clean, slightly high pitched vocal, as he sings about graveyards and more eerie, horror movie topics. The guitarwork of Scott Waldrop is all over tracks like “Somewhere Under Summerwind” and fortune teller tale “Palmystry”. Only Phillips' brief organ contributions prevent the punky “Dead Girls” being confused with something from an Offspring release, while Hammond keys give “She Lives” a '70s feel. There's more than a hint of the Tower's “Snow Leopard” in “Lauralone”. “Light Of A Torch" is a cover of the Witch Cross chestnut, the most metallic number offered. Speaking of old school, the vinyl will feature a 56 page comic book/lyric sheet, as a bonus. Until the final quarter, the title track (which closes the disc) meanders at a pace about half that of its surroundings. Guess you can teach (these) old dogs a new trick. Investigate!