WARBRINGER - Weapons Of Tomorrow

In the last ten plus years there has been a revival of '80s thrash metal, and Warbringer one of the major players. Sixth studio album from these California thrashers sees the guys sticking to their guns combining Testament/Exodus/Kreator crafted riffing, beats and tempo changes with purposed lead work fit for the pit.

See openers “Firepower Kills” and video single “The Black Hand Reaches Out”. Splashes of death metal riffery in “Crushed Beneath The Tracks” (gotta love that title), channels Vio-Lence/Evildead/Atrophy how the tempo switches on a dime and crushes. Really digging this one. Focus on the excruciating vocals in “Defiance Of Fate” a juxtaposition with the melodic guitars, yet moves into this black metal melodic groove mid-way. Interesting seven minute composition. Moody bass and acoustic guitar begins the old school black metal atmospheres in “Heart Of Darkness”, “Power Unsurpassed” one of my favorite type of thrash arrangements, simple, mid paced and direct with a catchy riff settling into the groove. Nice solo section, more sweep picking and dive bombs, please. More '90s death metal riffing on “Outer Reaches” and blackened touch to “Notre Dame (King of Fools)”. Are you ready for these weapons of tomorrow?