WARRANT - Louder Harder Faster

So you are caught up…one of the few bands from the ‘80s that has original members - Erik Turner, Jerry Dixon, Joey Allen, and Steven Sweet, along with singer Robert Mason (Lynch Mob) for almost ten years now (replacing the late Jani Lane). Second album with Mason singing. Louder Harder Faster is a bold title. Do Warrant live up to it? With production handled by Foreigner (ex-Dokken) bass player Jeff Pilson, it is hard rocking and has some of the metal edge balls from the Dog Eat Dog album.

Opening title track hits with a classic Warrant up tempo LA/sunset strip hard rock punch and a big chorus. “Devil Dancer” while slows down a bit, still has crunch to the guitar and slow stomping rhythm. “Perfect” has a familiar ring and singalong melody to “Life’s A Song” from the album Rockaholic. Twin guitars and Robert’s smoldering vocal for “Only Broken Heart” is like an updated left over Thin Lizzy song. Mid way through is the standard piano ballad, “U In My Life” is just fine, average fair. Must say, as a long time listener, it can’t match those ballads from the Lane years.

Acoustic begun “Music Man” is an album highlight with some blues and very soulful vocal by Mason at the start. One of those tracks, like several from the underrated Dog Eat Dog album that showcases Warrant’s talents as writers, players, and ability to be versatile, dynamic, without losing their sound and style. “New Rebellion”, “Big Sandy”, “Choose Your Fate”, and “Let It Go” close out the album in fine form with rockers reminiscent of the first two albums, but contemporary in sound. Like the promo video, cover of “I Think I'll Just Stay Here And Drink” is a rocker for the cowboy in you.

Well done. A band that can still make new vibrant music, and don’t have to just live off recycling the old hits for concerts. Stop sleeping on these guys, it’s not 1989-90 anymore, and they are much more than “Cherry Pie”.