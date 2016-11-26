WATCHTOWER - Concepts Of Math: Book One

Legendary jazz/prog metallers Watchtower is back with Concepts Of Math: Book One, which consists of previously-released digital-only singles “The Size Of Matter,” “M-Theory Overture,” “Arguments Against Design” and “Technology Inaction.” Joining these tracks is the almost 10-plus minute brand new “Mathematica Calculis.” The album is of course everything you would expect from this band.

Formed in 1982 in Austin, TX, Watchtower has been hailed as the first jazz-inspired progressive metal band. However, the band has gone through line-up changes, break-ups and hiatuses throughout its existence. The new track “Mathematica Calculis” is the focus here, as its quite good, possessing classic Watchtower elements decorated with meaty riffs, loads of swirling, guitar noodling and complex compositions, not to mention those brilliant and distinctive Alex Techio vocals reminiscent of his best work while he was in Non-Fiction and Hades. You just can’t go wrong with a new Watchtower release, as they don’t happen very often.