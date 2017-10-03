WAYLAND - Rinse & Repeat

Jackyl frontman Jesse James Dupree’s cameo in the “Shopping For A Savior” video was the initial attention getter. You see, Jesse’s son Nigel Dupree plays drums in Wayland. Additional appeal comes by way of Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers co-writing tremendous album opener “Ghost”; Myers also plays on “All Rise”. But don’t think for a minute that Wayland are riding on the coattails of others; nothing could be further from the truth.

Vocalist Mitch Arnold – who’s in the same league as Myles Kennedy, guitarist Phillip Vilenski, bassist Dean Pizzazz, and aforementioned drummer Nigel Dupree combine their wondrous talents to create the next chapter in great rock ‘n’ roll. Being both radio friendly and completely uncompromising is no easy task, yet Wayland have mastered it. “Through The Fire” makes you turn the volume up and sing along, “All We Had” is an undeniable crowd pleaser, “Revival” is sultry and sexy. The only drawback being “Follow” as it’s essentially a country music song. Fear not as Wayland return to rugged on “The Brave Don’t Run”, and the must hear “Rabbit River Blues / From The Otherside” is an absolutely perfect tribute to Led Zeppelin! Bonus tracks “Welcome To My Head” and “On My Knees” are of equal caliber to the other 12 songs. Look out as Wayland is about to become your favourite band!