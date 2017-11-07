WEAPONS OF ANEW - The Collision Of Love And Hate

So we got a new modern metal act with the Spread Eagle vocalist Ray West. My only familiarity with the Eagle is the video for “Switchblade Serenade” that I saw on YouTube once. Let’s get it out of the way, Weapons is not like SE. This is modern metal with an Alice In Chains tinge in the vocals. West is the star of the show; showing impressive versatility on the album’s eight tracks.

“Killshot” comes in with blustering thunder and the crunchy guitar tone is showcased, while “Speed” does a good job living up to its name coming in with serviceable tempo and probably the catchiest chorus the albums has to offer. As said, West is main man with his vocal performance, showing a soulful side to “Blood From Stone”, an aggressive tone in the pounding rhythms of “Brave”, a vicious anger to the thumping “Sundown”, and bringing both a melodic and harsh tinge in the impressive closer “Undone”.

The drab ballad “This Moment” is a misfire, and there could have been more diverse songwriting (some more up-tempo numbers would have been nice), this is a solid start to (hopefully) a lengthy career for this new band.