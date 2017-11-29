WHITE WIZZARD - Infernal Overdrive

White Wizzard is the Rodney Dangerfield of traditional heavy metal; they get no respect. The band hit the ground running with its 2009 EP High Speed GTO, which was followed by the equally impressive debut full-length album Over The Top. However, the band’s last two albums, Flying Tigers (2011) and The Devil’s Cut (2013), didn’t achieve the same results as the band’s previous releases. On its fourth full-length album, Infernal Overdrive, the return of classic members, vocalist Wyatt “Screaming Demon” Anderson and guitarist James J. LaRue, gets the band back on track. Plus, with new label M-Theory Audio behind them, things are looking up for the California foursome.

The one-two opening punch of the title track and follow-up track, “Storm The Shores,” kicks off Infernal Overdrive nicely. The former contains a Judas Priest “Painkiller”-esque swagger, while the latter is loaded with classic Iron Maiden-like harmonized melodies. White Wizzard’s Rush influences are front and center on “Chasing Dragons” and “Illusion Of Tears,” which the latter sounds like something straight off of Caress Of Steel. In addition, the band weaves some melodic, Middle Eastern elements into tracks “Cocoon,” “Metamorphosis” and the title track. Although the 62-minute runtime is a bit too long, the crisp production by Ralph Patlan (Bonded By Blood, Flotsam and Jetsam) is stellar. Fans who may have written White Wizzard off in the past should give Infernal Overdrive a fair spin.