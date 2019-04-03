WILD - Sin Piedad

Another slice of traditional heavy metal, courtesy of Fighter Records, quickly becoming THE home for underground artists, outside Germany. The Spanish act signed with the homegrown label to (re)issue their third disc, originally a self-financed CDR issuance (in early 2018), now given proper, global distribution.

The ten tracks are all sung in their native tongue. Although the band moniker dates back to '02, guitarist Javier Pastor (the lone constant) has had to endure numerous line-up changes. Gritty, mid-tempo rock n roll is their strong suit. For some reason, hear comparisons to early Krokus, maybe it's the wailing singer. Check out the high notes on "Acorralado". Bass shuffle kicks off "Circo Virtual", while second verse gives the drummer a short showcase. Spirited guitarwork and clickety-clack drumming on "Vengenza". Lest one thinks the vocalist is merely a screamer, check out the singing on "Madre Tierra", while concluding "Luna De Sangre" opts for a more aggressive musical approach.