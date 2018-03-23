WITCHCRYER - Cry Witch

Corrosion Of Conformity’s new release No Cross No Crown is a fine slab of southern fried doom, but for my doom dollar I’ll reach for Witchcryer’s debut full length Witch Cryer instead. This isn’t about woofer damaging, heavier-than-thou wattage; it’s about the riffs dammit. Luckily for us Cry Witch is chock-a-block with tasty, memorable riffs (lend an ear to “Ricochet” for a prime headbanging example). Beyond the riffs, there’s the inventive, blubbering bass lines that evoke the memory of Geezer Butler and some amazing, emotional vocals from Suzy Bravo, especially on “The Preying Kind” where she simply knocks it out of the park. (Bravo’s vocals sound eerily close to Cinder Block of defunct punkers Tilt. High praise indeed.)

Witchcryer wear their influences proudly on their sleeves. There’s a cover of Witchfinder General’s “Witchfinder General”, as well as an instrumental inspired by Sabbath’s “Embryo” from the Master Of Reality opus. Yep, total old school doom worship here. There are six doom-drenched originals for your listening pleasure, as well as an acoustic guitar/cello driven doomed ballad. If this genre has a special place in your record collection, you are hereby ordered to pick up Cry Witch. Repeated listens will follow. Guaranteed.