WOLF KING - Loyal To The Soil

Bay Area hairies Wolf King lay down a pretty unique sound on Loyal To The Soil, their Prosthetic Records debut. It’s based in a sludgy, caveman hardcore but has blackened overtones, particularly in the vocals. The band is effective when they’re playing fast, but when they go low and slow—as on the excellent “Further”—they pack an even meaner punch. I like it when they throw in blastbeats too, as on “Sorrow’s Reach”. “Betrayer”’s sense of songwriting smarts and use of melodies really breathes life into this album at the 3/4s mark; this song shows that Wolf King are ready to take the next step and create something really special next time.

What Wolf King need to work on is more ebbs and flows and, even though they’re beginning to carve out a niche for themselves, even more personality needs to start shining through in the music. They’re laying down some great songs here, with some obvious passion behind them, but the pummelling starts to feel a bit monotonous fairly early on, largely due to the relentlessly screamed vocals, but, hey, what are you going to do? I don’t want melodic singing in here either, so there you have it, endless screaming into the abyss, which ain’t a bad place to be if Wolf King is there playing a gig.