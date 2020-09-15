ZAKK SABBATH - Vertigo

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath’s self-titled debut album – which marked the birth of heavy metal, Zakk Sabbath has recorded their own version of this classic. Zakk Sabbath is a Black Sabbath cover band featuring vocalist / guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie), and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age). The title, Vertigo, refers to the name of the record label that initially released Black Sabbath in 1970.

Of course, beginning with the song “Black Sabbath”, Wylde and co. stay rather faithful to the original, while livening up the doom a little. The production is a touch punchier and that’s not a bad thing, simply reflective of five decades worth of advancements in studio technology. “The Wizard”, complete with instantly recognizable harmonica, is energized and invigorated. As “Wasp / Behind The Wall Of Sleep / Bassically / N.I.B” commences, Zakk’s distinctive guitar style becomes more noticeable; Blasko and Castillo also add touches of personal flair, as opposed to outright replicating Butler and Ward. “Wicked World” is accentuated by those BLS squeals and solos. Wrapping it all up is the 15-minute “A Bit Of Finger / Sleeping Village / Warning”. This extended jam sees some exploratory improvisation within the framework of Iommi’s original parameters. Throughout all of Vertigo, Zakk’s vocals are full of conviction, closely mirroring Ozzy’s while retaining his own Berserker style. In summary, Vertigo is a very respectful tribute, tailored ever so slightly to fit just right in 2020.

Sticking with the way they used to do things, Zakk Sabbath's Vertigo is not being released digitally; it’s only available on CD and vinyl. “The fan experience with the physical product is irreplaceable… we wanted to capture that authenticity.”