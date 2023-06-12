10 Rock Sophomore Albums That Launched Bands Into Stardom

The infamous “sophomore slump” is unmoving in its wrath, and it often proves insurmountable for many fledgling acts. Those two dreaded words remain a testament to the notorious speed bump that stands between a band’s debut album and its road to success. Perhaps it’s a lineup change, perhaps it’s a stylistic shift, or perhaps it’s even a change of heart that causes passion to peter out. Regardless of its source, few are spared its misery as they contend with the future that lies beyond a debut.

But for the countless bands that drag their heels on their second release, there are a few notable bands that seize the opportunity and launch themselves straight into stardom. History is written by the victors, as has long been said, and both album sales and critics speak to the victors whose sophomore albums have survived a typically cruel period in a band’s evolution. For some artists, it has even been their defining era or definitive classic release. Dive into the rich history that explores legends defying the norm of the dreaded “sophomore slump” in the list below:





10. The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Axis: Bold As Love (1967)

Axis: Bold As Love followed hot on the heels of the Jimi Hendrix Experience debut album, with only seven months between it and the instant classic “Are You Experienced.” This sophomore album spent sixteen weeks on the US Billboard Charts in the weeks after its release, including a dramatic climb to the #3 spot across all new US LPs. Other countries of chart-topping note include the UK, Germany, and Norway. Axis: Bold As Love eventually went on to earn platinum status in the US.

Rock fans will know by now that The Jimi Hendrix Experience was not destined for longevity. Its sophomore album was also its halfway point, and where the debut might have been groundbreaking, Axis: Bold As Love was unabashedly passionate as this act grew into itself and its potential. Only one more release would follow under “The Jimi Hendrix Experience” moniker, released just a year later, leaving Axis: Bold As Love as a significant milestone in this transformational period of pop-rock and blues-rock history. Even half a century later, there is little question that Axis: Bold As Love defined the genre for many years to come, and its influence can still be found in psychedelic rock today.





9. Foo Fighters - The Colour and the Shape (1997)

Although on record as their sophomore album, The Colour and the Shape is effectively the debut of the Foo Fighters as a band. There are few ears that have been spared the infectious grace of either “Everlong” or “My Hero,” both of which took form on The Colour and the Shape in the band’s early days. From its hit singles and bombastic impact of the hard-hitting “Monkey Wrench,” to its overall shaping of the Foo Fighters legacy, there is no doubt that this sophomore album remains a cornerstone of the band’s unshakable foundation.

Now that The Colour and the Shape is two and a half decades old, there are few critics who have dared to shift in their opinions from the album’s early accolades. It was also the album that gave birth to Taylor Hawkins’ (R.I.P.) irreplaceable position in the band before it began its tour in support of the release. Between Hawkins' addition to the band, the historically popular tracks, and its essential support in the band’s formation, The Colour and the Shape is an essential inclusion in any account of impressive (if not groundbreaking) sophomore albums. It is also well-worth the placement as a crown jewel amongst any recount of Foo Fighters history. Even if Hawkins may now be gone, his legacy will be forevermore, and the Foo Fighters will stand amongst rockers of history “Everlong.”





8. Lynyrd Skynyrd - Second Helping (1974)

“Sweet home Alabama… Where the skies are so blue… “

There are few choruses quite as iconic as the cultural phenomenon brought about by “Sweet Home Alabama.” But this single is just one part of the monumental, culture-shifting breakthrough of Lynyrd Skynyrd's 1974 album Second Helping. Aside from this enduring single and unforgettable opening track, Second Helping was at the center of numerous pivotal shifts in the rock scene, including drummer Bob Burns’ permanent departure from the band (and public life in general) until his death in 2015. “Sweet Home Alabama” also featured “Gimme Shelter” vocalist Merry Clayton, who had risen to fame for her feature just a handful of years earlier.

For both southern rock and blues rock, there are few albums quite so significant. This was a flagship in the genre, whether analyzied against the Lynyrd Skynyrd debut through the present day, but Second Helping' was much more than just strong footing. It was also one of the few albums that featured the original lead vocalist of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ronnie Van Zant, before he was replaced by his brother Johnny Van Zant (the vocalist who remains through the band’s present tenure). And while Second Helping instantly outdid the band’s debut “(Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd)” by reaching #12 on the US Billboard charts, its long-term fame took many years to build. It eventually attained double-Platinum status in 1987.





7. Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral (1994)

Sometimes, the brightest stars shine in the most unexpected places. The sophomore effort from the legendary Nine Inch Nails is one such star. The Downward Spiral is the quintessential example of the darkness and grit that spawned from the 90s music scene, and it changed the landscape of heavy music forever. This was not an album destined for prime-time radio play. It was sinister, abrasive, and even grisly at moments. It was teeming with fury, angst, and sorrow.

It was also an instant success.

The Downward Spiral remains the band’s most commercially successful album to date. It skyrocketed to the #2 spot on the US Billboard charts shortly after its release, and has sold more than 4 million records to date, earning it a 4x Platinum status in the US. Songs like “Closer” have etched themselves into the public consciousness, while closing track “Hurt” hurtled towards everlasting stardom after it was covered by the legendary Johnny Cash. While the lyrical tale of The Downward Spiral may end in anguish and suicide, the album itself lives on as one of the most impactful albums of its time.





6. Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream (1991)

Siamese Dream found love among fans of grunge and alternative rock long before it was nominated for any Grammys, and even longer before it was recognized as one of the most influential albums of its day. A delicate balance of passion and angst made Siamese Dream both invigorating and palatable. It also featured the talents of the band’s “classic era” bassist, D'arcy Wretzky, who was the only musician excluded from the band’s eventual reunion in the twenty-first century.

The controversy and tension that followed the album was almost as notable as the release itself. Some of this unease was only natural, particularly given the circumstances that the Smashing Pumpkins contended with leading up to and throughout the album’s creation, but none of this was imbued into the otherwise flawless body of a tremendous opus. Though the Smashing Pumpkins fanbase may have been burgeoning at the time, there is little doubt that Siamese Dream was the band’s absolute commitment to the dream of what could be. Given that the band enjoys success almost three decades later, it’s obvious that they succeeded in their mission, and planted the seeds for a fanbase that would soon span the globe.





5. Black Sabbath - Paranoid (1970)

Any self-respecting metalhead or rocker will instantly recognize the “Paranoid” tracklist as one that changed the course of history. Many of the band’s classic songs, spanning from “War Pigs” to “Iron Man” to “Fairies Wear Boots,” reside in this album’s depths. These English heavy-metal pioneers never missed a beat, not on their debut, and certainly not on their sophomore offering. Paranoid is a smorgasbord of excellence in its own right, but it’s also noteworthy for its influence on the emerging heavy metal scene. Without Black Sabbath, there would be no heavy metal as we know it. Without Paranoid, it would be impossible to dream of how the scene would have developed.

Paranoid was the band’s greatest commercial success upon its release, and it attained the band’s highest chart rankings in countries across the world. But it was more than numbers for Black Sabbath: Paranoid secured the band’s place in the hallowed halls of metal history. Lists that tout accolades and attempt to place the “greatest metal albums of all time” are remiss without a mention of Paranoid. Looking at its sales, or simply at the legacy it left behind, there is no question that Paranoid is one of the most impactful and influential sophomore albums of its time, if not one of the most impactful heavy albums of all time. Even today, the piercing notes of “War Pigs” inspire a new generation of metallers with each new listen. There is no deference too great for Ozzy Osbourne and the fallout subsequent to “Paranoid” and its meteoric impact.





4. Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin II (1969)

With the visionary legacy left in their wake, it’s almost impossible to believe that the eight Led Zeppelin studio releases spanned only ten years in time, little more than a microcosm in the span of human history. It’s even more difficult to believe that both “Led Zeppelin I” and “Led Zeppelin II” were released only ten months apart from one another, and in doing so, changed the landscape of rock as we know it.

Not only is “Led Zeppelin II” one of the best selling albums in US history (surpassed by few others, including “Untitled / Led Zeppelin IV”), but it is arguably the heaviest of the band’s career. Perhaps most impressive of all is the nature of how this album came together. The band was still touring in support of “Led Zeppelin I” as it began to record its successor. Resulting efforts were recordings in both the US and the UK, songwriting in the late hours between concerts, and the remnants of absolutely raw passion. Blood, sweat, and tears coalesced for a gift of the ages. “Led Zeppelin II” is a testament to the fame that would follow and persist for decades to come.





3. Alice in Chains - Dirt (1992)

More than 30 years ago, Alice in Chains released their sophomore album, Dirt. The album defines the group’s signature sound, consisting of sludgy and heavy-dropped D tuned guitars, tormented and droning vocal harmonies, and themes that span from frustration, to powerlessness, to melancholy. It’s a primal, sickening howl from the depths of Layne Staley’s heroin addiction, and one of the most harrowing concept albums to emerge from the era. It keeps the listener off-balance with atonal riffs and frenetic time signatures. It oozes with this monstrously bleak musical landscape, closely resembling the cracked, haunted image of its cover art.

For many rock and metal aficionados, this is not just Alice in Chain’s quintessential opus, but one of the greatest rock releases of the 90s. It paved the way for the success of other timeless classics (including The Downward Spiral, supra). Tangling with addiction, anguish, and anger, Alice in Chains called forth the disenfranchised masses. In these misfits and miscreants it found a fanbase, one which continues to flourish well into the 2020s. And if one was to look at the records set on replay these decades later, Dirt would undoubtedly be among their numbers.





2. Oasis - (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Whether by numbers or by popular acclaim, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? is one of the most accomplished sophomore albums of all time. It remains slotted comfortably at the #5 spot for best selling albums in the United Kingdom of all time, and has enjoyed countless other accolades on charts and halls of fame around the globe. “Wonderwall” alone has withstood the test of time as one of the most popular singles to ever hit the market, but other hits like “Don’t Look Back In Anger” have also held their own as indomitable hits.

The album was impactful enough to later earn a three-disc expanded edition. This sophomore success might have seemed obvious, in retrospect, as Oasis debut album “Definitely Maybe” had climbed to the #1 position on numerous national charts. These rockers were destined for fame - or were they? In the year between Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, the rock scene had changed considerably, and Oasis were still the new kids on the block. To follow up such a definitive debut success would be nothing short of a miracle.

And yet, a miracle it was, as though it were always meant to be. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? is emblazoned in the memories of rockers and music lovers across centuries. It has been remastered, re-released, and re-emergent on national charts even decades past its initial release. Were there any albums to define a generation, the up-and-coming, instant-hits Oasis were no better candidates, and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? was the perfect storm. After all, there are no rainbows without rain.





1. Nirvana - Nevermind (1991)

Stealing the crown for sophomore success is none other than Nirvana’s absolutely legendary Nevermind. Although it never truly left the public eye, this album has recently made the news for the subject of its cover art (yes, the nude baby), as the supposedly unwitting model sought his dividends for alleged global fame and exploitation. Naturally, Nevermind has a much deeper place in the public consciousness than fleeting lawsuits.

Nirvana is also the act which launched the Foo Fighters (see The Colour and the Shape, supra), to success, as Nirvana was the creative birthplace of singer-songwriter Dave Grohl. But as rock fans know, Nirvana is much more than the successes of its past members and is even more than the pain that Kurt Cobain left behind. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” is a timeless anthem that screams hungrily from speakers as though it were a modern hit. “Come As You Are” and “Lithium” break the hearts of all who dare listen, truly listen, to what Cobain had to say.

The earth would only enjoy another two years with Cobain after Nevermind reached the public, but as limited as his time with us may have been, Nevermind is nothing short of timeless. And for sophomore albums, it is undoubtedly the most successful, most noteworthy, and most enduring. Nirvana will forever stand triumphant in the grunge and rock tradition for Nevermind and much more. Sophomore, but not sophomoric - Nevermind changed rock as we know it.