1349, BLOOD INCANTATION, AETERNUS Among Acts Confirmed For Inferno Metal Festival Norway 2025

Inferno Metal Festival announces the first batch of artists for the 2025 festival. Next year’s festival will take place during Easter in Oslo, Norway, from April 17 - 20, 2025. Confirmed are 1349, Blood Incantation, Aeternus, Seth, Abyssic, Spectral Wound, Angist, Bythos, Syn, and Violent Magic Orchestra. More artists will be announced soon.

Inferno Metal Festival started in 2001 – and is the longest-running metal festival in Norway – and one of the most important extreme metal festivals in the world. Showcasing the best of Norwegian metal and bringing acts from all over the world to Oslo, it is the place to be every Easter.

The Norwegian black metal band 1349 has made a mark on the Norwegian black metal scene during their longstanding career. Earlier this year, they released the single ”Ash Of Ages,” indicating that 1349 is back in full force with more malevolence. Whatever it may be, you can see it at Inferno Metal Festival 2025.

Blood Incantation blend psychedelic elements into their death metal and have gained a lot of recognition with ”Hidden History of the Human Race”. With a new album coming soon and their first ever show at Inferno, this will be one for the books.

Norway's Aeternus are one of the pioneers of dark metal, combining black metal with death metal, and hints of classical music as well as folk music. The band members have extensive experience, having played in bands like Gorgoroth, Taake, Gaahls Wyrd, Hellbutcher, and Phantom Fire. The latest album is called Philosopher and came out last year. Thus, it is time to bring the band back to Oslo, where they haven’t played since Inferno 2013.

Inferno Experience: Every year, hundreds of metal fans from all over the world attend the festival and explore Norway’s capital city Oslo. In previous years, the festival has hosted several experiences for metal fans to explore the city’s darkest, but also most beautiful places, as well as offer enthusiasts a glimpse of Norway’s natural beauty, which has inspired many Norwegian artists in the past and still does. Stay tuned for more.

Inferno Official Hotel: Clarion Hotel The Hub: The Inferno family: audience and artists, media and music industry will gather at the official festival hotel Clarion The Hub for happenings, partying and a good night sleep. The Inferno Music Conference will take place at the hotel in the daytime Thursday and Friday. For guests staying at the hotel, it will be Oslo’s best hotel breakfast until 11:00 (you don`t want to miss it) and free access to swimming pool and sauna.

The Hub boasts Oslo’s best location, right in the city centre, next to Oslo Central Station and the Airport Express Train – and only about a five minutes walk from the venues Rockefeller & John Dee, Salt, Kniven, Vaterland, Brewgata and Rock In. No expensive taxi rides! Extend your stay and experience Oslo!

