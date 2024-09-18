19 Best Songs for Focus and Productivity While Studying

Blasting the right music while studying is a game-changer. A conducive song can help you fine-tune your attention towards your work, while the wrong song could just derail you altogether. The good news? Some types of songs can help you focus, stay productive, and perhaps even make your studying a bit more enjoyable. Whether you are preparing for an exam or simply getting through your reading list, the right playlist can make all the difference. We will list 19 great songs to put your study playlist through the roof.

1. Weightless – Marconi Union

This track is often said to be one of the most relaxing songs ever written, and it is easy to understand why. With soft tones and a steady rhythm, Weightless is a good companion to have when you want to stay calm and productive.

2. Clair de Lune – Claude Debussy

Classical music has long been the go-to for concentration, especially the standard Debussy Clair de Lune. The gentle piano of his third movement from the suite ‘Suite Bergamasque’ is perfect for those moments when the brain needs to de-clutter.

3. Breathe – Telepopmusik

With its ambient electronic sound, Breathe is great as background music. It won’t distract you from the task while creating a relaxing ambiance.

4. Cold Little Heart – Michael Kiwanuka

This is a soft song with cool-sounding music that will provide a perfect placebo background for your reading and writing!

5. Intro – The xx

If you want something minimal, you can’t go wrong with Intro by The xx – it’s super-repetitive and really helps you get into the groove.

6. Experience – Ludovico Einaudi

If you’re after something with a bit more drama, Ludovico Einaudi’s Experience is good: the piano gradually builds, enabling you to slowly improve your focus.

7. Sunset Lover – Petit Biscuit

This track is quite energetic but also chill, providing a modern electronic sound that makes you work hard while studying.

8. Island – Ludovico Einaudi

Yes, another one by Einaudi. Island is mellow but also cheerful, ideal for those moments when you need to take a breath and pick up the pace. It is perfect for those moments of introspection and studious reading.

9. Electra – Airstream

Electra by Airstream is great ambient music, so you can get into a nice calm background tone, stay in the zone, and not be distracted.

10. Study Power – Focus@Will

This track has been designed specifically for the Focus@Will platform, which helps you concentrate. It’s ideal for long study sessions.

11. Can’t Do Without You – Caribou

Can’t Do Without You has a driving, electronically generated beat that is repetitive but not exhausting.

12. Bloom – Odesza

Bloom by Odesza is a bit more energy but still sufficiently chill to keep you on task.

13. Liquid Smooth – Mitski

For something a little calmer but still pretty heady, enjoy an hour of Mitski’s Liquid Smooth.

14. Lo-fi Beats – Various Artists

Lo-fi beats are extremely popular for study, and for good reason. Its chilled-out instrumentals with a hint of hip-hop will help you get stuff done.

15. Night Owl – Galimatias

Galimatias’ zoned-out ambient electronic Night Owl is another great choice for a chill-out zone. It leads you into a serene work state.

16. Midnight City – M83

In need of a boost? Midnight City by M8 will make you feel energized and able to push onward while still leaving you feeling comfortably calm. It’s perfect for powering on through trickier assignments. If the latter bum you out, hire UKWriting. This service can help with sociology assignments and any other school projects. They can take away all your academic stress in a heartbeat.

17. I’m God – Clams Casino

This instrumental hip-hop track by Clams Casino is a dreamy, atmospheric tune that can keep you going on strenuous study sessions.

18. I Giorni – Ludovico Einaudi

Yes, we urge you to listen to one more banger by Ludovico Einaudi. His music is just so perfect for studying. I Giorni is another soothing piano track that will help you relax and concentrate.

19. Reverie – Claude Debussy

A final classical touch, Debussy’s Reverie is light and airy, ideal for getting into a flow state while studying. It’s soothing but not distracting.

Hit Play and Get Focused

The right tunes can turn a high-pressure study session into a productive and enjoyable experience. Whether you’re a classical piano fan or an ambient electronic beat-dropper, this list has a song for every mood and assignment. Next time you sit down to study, give one of these a try. Remember, the key to finding the best study music is experimenting with different sounds until you discover what helps you concentrate best. Happy studying!