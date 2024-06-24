200 STAB WOUNDS Announce North American Headlining Tour; Support Dates With NAILS

Cleveland death metallers 200 Stab Wounds will return to the road this August on a North American headlining tour! The Manual Manic Procedures Tour begins August 16th in Houston, Texas and runs through September 10th in Ottawa, Ontario. Support will be provided by Balmora, Upon Stone, and Stabbing.

From there, 200 Stab Wounds will join Nails for ten dates leading up to a performance at this year's edition of the New England Metal And Hardcore Fest in Worcester, Massachusetts, followed by four more shows with Alluvial, Torture, and Killing Pace. Tickets are on sale now! See all confirmed dates below.

200 Stab Wounds with Balmora, Upon Stone, Stabbing:

August

16 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

17 - Trees - Dallas ,TX

18 - Parish - Austin, TX

20 - The Nile - Phoenix, AZ

22 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

23 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

24 - The Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

26 - Dante's - Portland, OR

27 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

28 - The Pearl - Vancouver, BC

30 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

31 - Commonwealth Room - Calgary, AB

September

2 - The Exchange - Regina, SK

3 - Park Theater - Winnipeg, MB

5 - Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN

6 - X Ray Arcade - Milwaukee, WI

7 - Full Terror Assault - Cave In Rock, IL

10 - Rainbow Bistro - Ottawa, ON

200 Stab Wounds with Nails:

September

11 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

12 - Axis Nightclub - Toronto, ON

13 - Tangent - Detroit, MI

14 - Avondale Music Hall - Chicago, IL

15 - Off Broadway - St. Louis, MO

16 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

17 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

18 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

19 - Baltimore Sound Stage - Baltimore, MD

20 - Brooklyn Monarch - Brooklyn, NY

21 - New England Metal & Hardcore Fest - Worcester, MA

200 Stab Wounds with Alluvial, Torture, Killing Pace:

September

24 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

25 - New Brookland - Columbia, SC

26 - Eulogy - Asheville, NC

28 - The Roxy - Lakewood, OH

200 Stab Wounds will be touring in support of their Manual Manic Procedures full-length, set for release on June 28th through Metal Blade Records.

The album's artwork -- graphically depicting radical surgery on somebody who may or may not be conscious -- is an immediate indicator of what this record is all about. No punches pulled, no holds barred, just blood-soaked death metal.

The songs on Manual Manic Procedures are not safe for work - perhaps unsafe most anywhere. But that's its dark charm in a world where even heavy music can play it too safely. 200 Stab Wounds have crafted Manual Manic Procedures for themselves and like-minded brethren: thrill-seekers, carnage cravers, horror fans, and aficionados of the most extreme metal. Above all, 200 Stab Wounds created a future death metal classic.

Tracklisting:

“Hands Of Eternity”

“Gross Abuse”

“Manual Manic Procedures”

“Release The Stench”

“Led To The Chamber / Liquified”

“Flesh From Within”

“Defiled Gestation”

“Ride The Flatline”

“Parricide”

(Photo – Bailey Olinger)