25 Years Of SABATON - Carolus Rex Album Listening Party Streaming (Video)

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have shared a new livestream video along with the following message:

"Join us while we reminisce on Sabaton’s Carolus Rex era! You know the drill by now. We’ll be blasting the album from start to finish and looking at back at a somewhat strange yet brilliant time for the band! Did you know that during the recording sessions of this record, four band members decided to leave the band? Grab drinks and snacks, and let’s jump into the stories behind the album!"

Sabaton recently checked in with a new challenge for the fans:

"Ready to flex those memory muscles, metalhead? Play our Carolus Rex memory game! It's loads of fun, and the best part is you can opt in for the chance to win one (1) signed Carolus Rex vinyl or one (1) signed Carolus Rex CD! What are you waiting for? Get in on the action and play it now here."