25 Years Of SABATON - Carolus Rex Crossword Puzzle Available

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have checked in with the following update:

"So you think you know our Carolus Rex album, do you? How about the history behind the songs? Prove it by completing our themed crossword puzzle. We’ve made this one quite tough, so give it a go and let us know how you do! Download a hi-res version of the crossword puzzle here."

Sabaton recently held a livestreamed Carolus Rex listening party via YouTube. Check it out below.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.