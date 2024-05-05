25 Years Of SABATON - Coat Of Arms Album Listening Party Streaming (Video)

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have shared a new livestream video along with the following message:

"Grab your beer, grab your buddies and let’s listen to our fifth studio album, Coat Of Arms, on FULL BLAST! Thobbe our new (and old) guitarist is joining us for this session! You’ll hear us discuss the complex recording process for the album as well as a whole bunch of album anecdotes. Throw a bit of banter into the mix too and you’ve got a winning combo!"

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.