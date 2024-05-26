25 Years Of SABATON - Coat Of Arms Word Search Game Available

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have checked in with a new challenge for the fans:

"We know you’re enjoying these, so in celebration of our 5th studio album, we’ve created another word search game for our metal family out there! Are you up for the challenge? P.S. If you want a high quality version, download it here."

Sabaton recently shared a Coat Of Arms listening party livestream video. Check it out below.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.