25 Years Of SABATON - Heroes Album Re-Issued On Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl Featuring Two Bonus Tracks Unavailable Via Digital Platforms

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have shared the following message:

"We’re celebrating 10 years since our Heroes album came out and to mark this momentous occasion, we’ve launched a strictly limited 10th Anniversary Heroes vinyl in Heroic Green! If you’re a collector, you’re going to want to get your hands on this gem. It's store exclusive and available in very low quantities, so you can’t get it anywhere else! The coolest part? It includes 3 bonus tracks, 2 of which have never been released on digital platforms. Get yours now!

P.S. The limited 10th Anniversary Heroes vinyl is also available in Transparent Violet!"

Go to Sabaton's official online store here to purchase

Tracklist:

LP 1

"Night Witches"

"No Bullets Fly"

"Smoking Snakes"

"Inmate 4859"

"To Hell And Back"

"The Ballad Of Bull"

"Resist And Bite"

"Soldier Of 3 Armies"

LP 2

"Far From The Fame"

"Hearts Of Iron"

"7734"

"Man Of War"

"En Hjältes Väg" (Raubtier cover)

"For Whom the Bell Tolls" (Metallica cover)

"Out of Control" (Battle Beast cover)

Experience the explosive power of Sabaton’s legendary stage show in Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours, premiering on October 11. Filmed during their European Tour at Amsterdam’s iconic Ziggo Dome venue in 2023, this electrifying concert film captures the essence of Sabaton’s monumental stage presence and showcases the band’s ability to tell historical tales through heavy metal.

With sold-out arenas, quadruple-platinum sales, and a legion of loyal fans spanning the globe, Sabaton brings their bombastic live experience to cinemas worldwide. From the heart-pounding energy to the immersive stage design featuring military props and historical themes, every moment is a testament to the band’s unparalleled showmanship.

Join Sabaton and their devoted fans as they create an unforgettable live experience complete with spectacular pyrotechnics, captivating visuals, and their iconic sound. Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours is a celebration of music, camaraderie, and the unbreakable bond between Sabaton and their fans.

This is the ultimate heavy metal experience, celebrating the largest tour Sabaton has ever embarked on.

Pär Sundström says: “In 2023, we embarked on our biggest tour ever, and in Europe alone, we covered over 50,000 kilometers with a dedicated team of 170 amazing people, 9 buses, 12 trucks, and even a tank! "The Tour To End All Tours" was an unforgettable journey for each of us – unique, thrilling, and deeply eye-opening. We wanted to share this extraordinary experience with everyone, especially those who couldn’t attend our live shows for whatever reason.”

“Coming from humble beginnings, performing at the sold-out Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam was a surreal and monumental achievement for us. We hope you enjoy the Sabaton experience and we’re confident you won’t be disappointed! October 11th. Mark that date on your calendar,” Pär adds.

Tickets go on sale August 26. For more info on this project, head here. Watch a video trailer below: