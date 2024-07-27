25 Years Of SABATON - "Since Its Release, We Haven't Had A Single Person Tell Us Heroes Is A Bad Album"

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.

Following is an excerpt from the behind-the-scenes Heroes story:

"Recording Heroes was a far more pleasant experience than Carolus Rex. A key difference was our new lineup, made up of three new talented musicians who were genuinely eager and enthusiastic throughout the process. At this point in our journey, we were assured of what lay ahead. Our new members proved their dedication, embodying the spirit of “all for one and one for all.

Heading into the studio with our new lineup for the first time, Joakim was grappling with extreme performance anxiety. This was our first album with these new members, and he knew that if the album fell short with mediocre songs, the fans might unfairly blame the newcomers. We were determined to prevent that.

The recording process took about six weeks, and we were amazed by how seamless the experience was. Our guitarists laid down their parts quickly, and all members adapted far better than expected.

The best part was that when it came time for the guitarists to do their thing, they composed their own solos while adhering to the arranged melodies, ensuring their creations complemented the core of the compositions. Of course, they injected a healthy dose of their own identity into their parts. They also challenged as well as pushed each other to perform at their peak. Listening back now, you can really hear their personal touches, and we love that!

This lineup was a match made in heaven.

We still love this album, enjoy playing its songs live, and relish the crowd’s reaction when we unleash a Heroes tune at a show. When we released the album in 2014, the positive feedback from fans and media erased any doubts about Sabaton’s future. We felt more united and confident than ever before. Heroes proved to anyone who doubted us that we were still capable of creating great heavy metal.

Since its release, we haven’t had a single person tell us it’s a bad album. That’s a fantastic realisation. So, we must be doing something right… right?!"

