25 Years Of SABATON: The Making Of The Art Of War Album - "The Genesis Of A Whole New Era For The Band"

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry.

Founded in Falun, Sweden, in 1999, Sabaton's journey has been nothing short of legendary. Their music industry adventures have been fuelled by powerful anthems, 10 studio albums, passionate historical storytelling, and explosive international shows and tours, not to mention out-of-the-box initiatives and projects, all of which wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated fan base across the globe.

To mark this momentous milestone, Sabaton have embarked on a year-long celebration. Fans around the world can look forward to a series of celebratory events and an abundance of surprises.

They have shared a look back on the making of their fourth album, The Art Of War, released in May 2008. An excerpt is available below.

"Our fourth studio album, The Art Of War, is a fundamental part of Sabaton’s history. Why? Firstly, this album resulted in a breakthrough moment for us in Europe. Upon its release, The Art Of War was well received by both metalheads and critics spanning the continent, and gained numerous glowing reviews in the press.

But beyond the accolades and the recognition lies something truly groundbreaking. This specific record was the genesis of a whole new era for the band. It marked the start of our entry into the realm of concept albums and it was the first release that took listeners on a cohesive and thematic journey through history. The Art Of War really pushed Sabaton to new heights!

We were very well acquainted with The Abyss recording studio, where we recorded The Art Of War. We had recorded our previous albums there and had a lot of fond memories connected to that place. It felt like our second home, not only because we were familiar with it, but also because of our close bond with the incredibly talented Tommy Tägtgren and his brother, Peter – a famous producer.

Tommy had been an integral part of our previous albums, but this time things played out a little differently. In the making of The Art of War, his brother Peter Tägtgren was pivotal in infusing our creative process with a fresh perspective – something that’s incredibly valuable during the making of a record.

Peter took the reins when it came to the mixing of the album, and both Peter and Tommy were extremely helpful. During the mixing, Peter doubled the number of channels we had for the drums – to put things in perspective, we’d usually have 13 channels for drums, and this time we had 26. It made a huge difference! We know some bands use way more than that and we’re aware that it’s not the amount of channels that makes the sound. Our first recordings were on a total of 4 tracks, so for us at that time it was so exciting to almost fill a whole mixing console with just drums!Looking back on those moments, we can affirm that our studio experience was nothing short of brilliant. Of course, there were hurdles along the way, particularly with songs like 'Cliffs Of Gallipoli' which demanded precise tempo changes. In those days, the recording process was mostly analogue, devoid of the digital conveniences we now take for granted. Yet, therein lies the beauty of it all – the craftsmanship required in every step. It was a bygone era, one marked by its own unique challenges and triumphs, but it shaped the essence of our journey in unforgettable ways."

