3 Reasons Progressive Slot Games Are So Popular

People approaching progressive slots for the first time can be a little unsure of how they work, but the principle is quite simple. Whereas many slots can have a fixed jackpot, a progressive slot has a jackpot that grows the more people play it. This can work for a single slot or several slots on a site or from the same provider, which all contribute to the same jackpot.

This means that on the bigger sites, the jackpots can get into the hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars. If that wasn’t reason enough for them to be popular, there are some others that you might not know about.

#1 Progressive slots can be found almost everywhere

Almost every online casino will have a selection of progressive slots, either local or networked across several sites. The range and number will vary depending on where you go, so you have to choose your online casino carefully. With so many on offer, this can be a long and drawn-out process, so using a review site like SlotsOnlineCanada.com can save a lot of time. They will have looked at the sites in advance and will usually note the slot providers and types available.

#2 Progressive slots are typically the best-quality titles

Although progressive slots are a way to have fun when you gamble responsibly, they are also typically the best games to play. They are likely to have features and side games to get access to not just the jackpot but plenty of smaller prizes as well. Progressive slots are more often than not supplied by big-name providers, which is always a plus for customers in any industry, not just online casinos. As such, these games are all but guaranteed to have smooth gameplay and impressive graphics, so they would be popular in their own right without the added attraction of the jackpot.

#3 The jackpots are not the only features

As well as the side games, providers will sometimes combine the progressive jackpots with other features like Megaways. Megaways slots are those where the number of symbols displayed in one reel can increase, drastically increasing the possibility of winning a prize. Other features for free spins are also often added, as well as smaller prize pools – giving people more choice, which is always popular.

This means that when playing a progressive slot, you might see four different jackpots available, each increasing with every spin. As was touched on earlier, progressive slots can be won from just a single spin, meaning that you don’t always have to wager big to win big. This will suit players with all budgets, making them appealing to more players.

Final thoughts

You might have thought progressive slots were so popular just because of the jackpots involved, but there are other reasons too. Their availability is also a major contributing factor, as they can be found almost anywhere you can play slots and table games online. In addition, these slots would be popular without the jackpot because they tend to be of high quality from top providers and have plenty of other features attached, like side games or more ways of winning prizes from each spin.