.38 SPECIAL - 40th Anniversary Of Wild-Eyed Southern Boys Album Celebrated On InTheStudio; Audio Interview

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates the 40th anniversary of .38 Special's Wild-Eyed Southern Boys album.

Says Host Redbeard: "The hard work and tireless touring starting returning dividends for .38 Special with 1981’s Wild-Eyed Southern Boys. Hundreds of miles north of Miami, .38 Special’s home Jacksonville, Florida is light years away culturally from its more glamorous and glitzy counterpart downstate. Jacksonville does not show up on many listings of American music meccas alongside New York City, Nashville, Chicago, Memphis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. But maybe it should. You see, the swamps at Green Cove Springs are from where the figurative band of brothers Lynyrd Skynyrd emerged. The quintessential Southern Rock outfit the Allman Brothers Band, long associated with Macon, Georgia only because their manager and label head Phil Walden was based there, was formed near Jacksonville too. The genius of Ray Charles and the rowdies Blackfoot and Molly Hatchet started there, as well.

"So for inspiration growing up together, eventual .38 Special guitarist/singer/songwriter Don Barnes (who still leads the current lineup) and future singer Donnie Van Zant had no further to look than the Van Zant family carport attached to their home on Woodcrest Road in “JV”. That is where big brother Ronnie Van Zant, seven years older than Donnie, first put his band, which eventually would settle on the name Lynyrd Skynyrd, through countless hours of practice even before they were old enough to hole up in the Green Cove Springs swamp for rehearsals.

"In this classic rock interview, former singer/ songwriter co-founder Donnie and original .38 Special lead guitarist Jeff Carlisi recall having to find similar headquarters in an abandoned auto parts garage to work up songs including 'Rockin’ Into the Night' & 'Stone Cold Believer' from their January 1980 breakthrough third album; 'Hold On Loosely' and 'Fantasy Girl' from 1981’s Wild-Eyed Southern Boys , plus eventually 'Caught Up in You' and 'Chain Lightning' in June 1982 from the top ten seller Special Forces."

Tune in here.