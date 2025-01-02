"40 Of The Best Guitar Riffs Of All Time" List Features Tracks From AC/DC, JUDAS PRIEST, VAN HALEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, METALLICA, RUSH, LED ZEPPELIN And Others

UDiscoverMusic has released their list of "40 Of The Best Guitar Riffs Of All Time". Appearing are tracks from Free, The Who, Judas Priest, Heart, Van Halen, Queens Of The Stone Age, Queen, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Rush, Led Zeppelin, Guns N' Roses, Deep Purple and many more.

An introduction from Martin Chilton:

"Some of the great songs of modern times – such as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction)” or “Smoke On The Water” – strike you as much for their distinctive guitar licks as their powerful lyrics. The guitar riff, which often opens a song and forms the main repetitive melodic anchor, has been a core part of blues, rock’n’roll, and even punk songs for decades, and the best guitar riffs have changed the shape of music. Some of the early jazz guitarists (such as Charlie Christian, in Benny Goodman’s pre-war sextet) were pioneers of the riff, paving the way for greats who followed – everybody from Chet Atkins, T. Bone Walker and Jimi Hendrix to Van Halen, U2’s The Edge, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and Rush’s Alex Lifeson.

"Hundreds of other superb guitarists have laid down classics that deserve to be placed among the best guitar riffs of all time, and the ones we’ve chosen include masterpieces by Chuck Berry and Eric Clapton."

Landing in the Top 10 are ZZ Top's "La Grange", Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love", Guns N’ Roses' "Sweet Child O’ Mine", and Deep Purple's "Smoke On The Water".

Find out who made the "40 Of The Best Guitar Riffs Of All Time" list at UDiscoverMusic.