40 Years Later, Chicago Thrashers WITCHSLAYER Properly Release Debut CD, And Talk About It

On this week's episode of Metal Mayhem Roc (which can be seen below,) vocalist Jeff Allen of Witchslayer, the heavy metal band from Chicago who in 2023 properly released its first ever album, something that had been in the works for 40 years, is the featured guest,

Unfortunately, following the success of Witchslayer’s five-song demo in the early

1980s and Metal Blade Records including the song “I Don’t Want To Die” on the Metal Massacre 4 compilation album, the group disbanded before a new full length album could be recorded.

Fast forward to 2022, original singer Jeff Allen reformed the band with guitarist Ken Mandat (Damien Thorne), bassist Mick Lucid (Viscous Circle), and drummer Gabriel Anthony (Tyrant’s Reign).

The new album features 11 hard-hitting tracks which were originally written by the original lineup in the early '80s, but recorded by the new lineup.

Jeff joins Metal Mayhem Roc to talk about the history of the band, the new release, and plans for 2023. Jeff also shares details about early Witchslayer opening for Accept, contacting Metallica during the Kill 'Em All era and hanging out in California and the Sunset Strip era.