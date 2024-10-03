5 SECONDS OF SUMMER Drummer ASHTON IRWIN Hears MEGADETH For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Himself To Play "Tornado Of Souls" (Video)

Drumeo has shared another For The First Time challenge featuring Ashton Irwin, drummer for Australian pop rock band, 5 Seconds Of Summer

Drumeo: "Take a sneak peek into the mind of Ashton Irwin. Watch as he listens to 'Tornado Of Souls' by Megadeth for the very first time and attempts to play along. How does he immediately craft an appropriate drum part? Tune in and find out!"

Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren weighs in on Irwin's performance at the end of the clip.

Bloodstock Festival has announced "Megadeth Week" with the following message:

"Metal fans, get ready for a treat! We’re showcasing THREE killer live tracks from Megadeth's unforgettable headlining show at Bloodstock Open Air 2023! From October 21st through 27th, don’t miss these legendary performances"

October 21, 2 PM: "Sweating Bullets"

October 24, 2 PM: "Symphony Of Destruction"

October 27, 2 PM: "Conquer Or Die"

Check out a teaser video below: