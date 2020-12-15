5 Surprising Benefits of Music To Our Health

Music has always been the center of much debate when it comes to how it benefits the listener. Most of the benefits of music have to deal with stress, there are plenty of other benefits as well, especially in the realm of helping the mind function better. For those suffering from a number of different problems, playing some music in the background can have a large number of benefits to the listener, especially those having problems with anxiety, memory, or even concentration. Music can definitely tame the vicious beast inside of us, allowing us to be better people and enjoy our lives that much more.

Maintaining Health

Music needs to be part of a greater program of health. While it can definitely make maintaining health that much better, the person needs to have a definite program in place to take full advantage of the complete range of benefits that music brings. Healthy food and exercise should definitely be part of that. By maintaining and establishing a healthy program, your life will be that much better.

It Helps Keep Stress Down

Most of the health benefits of music come from how it helps us deal with stress. When you listen to music, especially music that you like, the body releases dopamine into the system; this helps you feel better and you can enjoy yourself while you are doing whatever it is that you are doing. This also helps you to deal with any stress or anxiety; while it may not remove the cause of the anxiety, it does help to make it much easier to deal with. This can help you figure out ways to deal with that stress as well.

You can take advantage of these two ways: You can create a playlist to help you deal with stress and you can play music in otherwise stressful environments. It needs to be noted that the key either way is that it has to be music that you actually enjoy; listening to music that aggravates you does no actual good and can actually counter any advantage the music would give you. Thus, while some people stress listening to calm, peaceful music is good, the reality is that heavy metal or even rap can be even better for a person than orchestral music, depending on the person.

Music Can Help Exercise

By taking advantage of the dopamine created by music, a person can make exercise better. The most obvious way is to create a playlist that is synched to the exercise session, providing a rhythm to the exercise; it can go fast when you need speed, go slow when you need the endurance, and help you enjoy your session all that more. The dopamine produced can help you increase the value of the exercise itself, allowing you to exercise longer and harder, helping your strength and endurance, but it can also help with pain produced as well. That latter effect is worth noting; this means that when you are experiencing minor discomfort, some music can help you get through it.

Mental Processes and A Good Beat

Good health is not just a matter of physical well-being, but mental well-being as well. Music helps calm and soothe us, allowing us to concentrate better on what we are doing. While this goes back to its ability to relieve stress, it can also help mental performance as well. These other benefits of music can include, but are not limited to, improving memory and cognition. This means that listening to music can help your brain learn faster, retain facts for much longer, and generally makes learning new things that much easier. For those doing a lot of studying or in positions that require quick access to information, music can definitely make things that much better.

In short, music helps physical health better by helping to ease pain and allowing you to exercise longer and harder. It makes your mental health better by helping you remember things quicker and longer and by helping you develop better ways of dealing with problems. It helps your overall health by providing some measure of comfort and allowing you to deal with stress that much easier, which in turn helps limit some of the damage a body accrues due to stress and age. In short, for those looking for a longer, healthier life, it can only help to develop a habit of listening to your favorite music whenever possible.