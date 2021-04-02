5 Ways to Keep Your Cryptocurrency Safe and Secure

Cryptocurrencies are experiencing a notorious surge in their values. This increasing trend has been going on since 2019, and most of the currencies are at their all-time high at this point. However, with this increase in value, the number of hackers, digital robbers, and scams is also rising.

Since cryptocurrencies are gaining traction, more people are joining the cryptosystems. These newcomers are usually a prime target for hackers, who are constantly trying to figure out ingenious ways to steal. Most of the time, even phishing attempts work on these newcomers, and they face enormous losses. While other times, hackers can reroute the transaction, access your wallet, and whatnot.

Here are five ways to keep your cryptocurrency safe and secure

Understanding Wallets

A wallet in cryptocurrency functions much like your regular wallet. However, it is digital software that stores your keys, sends and holds your assets, keeps a check on your account balance, and interacts with different blockchains.

Cryptocurrency wallets are either hot wallets or cold wallets. A hot wallet is always connected online, which makes it easier to make transactions at any time. Most of the software wallets, cloud wallets, and mobile wallets are hot wallets. They allow you to access your account at any given time with ease. This ease of access makes a hot wallet a perfect choice for traders who actively make transactions. However, the drawback is that it is always connected to the internet, making it more likely to hack. Hot wallets are targeted the most in online thefts. It is essential that you keep track of your transactions or visit worldfinancialreview.com.

A cold wallet, on the other hand, is an offline wallet. It is not continuously stored on the internet and keeps your cryptocurrency safe offline. Transfer of funds to your account is still possible at any time, but transfer from your account is not as accessible as it is in the hot wallet. Most of the hardware wallets and paper wallets are cold wallets. A cold wallet is much more secure than a hot wallet. However, the drawback is the delay in transactions. If you are an active trader, you would know how time is of the essence. You cannot have the same robustness with a cold wallet as you have with hot wallets. But if you are looking to keep your cryptocurrency safe, cold wallets offer you maximum security. They are only accessible by you and are much more complicated to hack into.

Secure Your Private Keys

Private keys are a method of verification used to authenticate the transaction. Only you are supposed to know your private keys, and sharing this can result in theft. Once a hacker gets ahold of your private key, it is relatively easy for them to hack into your account and make transactions. You must never share your private key.

Keeping the Private Key Offline

The best way to secure your wallets is to keep your private key offline. It should not exist on any digital mediums. You must print out your private key and keep it somewhere safe. Keeping a hard copy ensures nobody on the internet can access it. Furthermore, you cannot trust your providers. If your provider hosts your wallet, this means that they can access your private key through their servers. While you may have a reputed provider, you should not take this chance.

You must also be aware of phishing attempts, and you should not, under any circumstance, share your private key with anyone online. Nor should you post about your account on social media or make your transactions public. The best way to secure your account is by keeping a low profile.

Do Not Keep All Your Funds Together

It is vital to ensure safety that you keep your funds divided into multiple storages. Keeping them all in one place will make it an easier target for hackers. You can put a substantial amount in cold wallets and use some amount for your active transactions through a hot wallet.

Secure Internet

Always use a secure internet connection to ensure maximum security. Using a public network will make your account more vulnerable. If you do not have safe internet protocols in place, you may get attacked by hackers.

Conclusion

You must ensure maximum security and take all the necessary steps. However, you should not go to lengths where it becomes difficult for you to handle security. People often lose their accounts by forgetting keys on all the different security protocols.