63rd Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony Postponed Over COVID-19 Concerns

The 2021 Grammys, originally scheduled for January 31st, have been postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, multiple sources confirm to Rolling Stone.

Organizers have not confirmed a new date, but sources say they are aiming to hold the event sometime in March.

The Grammys had already planned on a limited show for 2021, forgoing an audience completely and only allowing presenters and performers on-site during the show. Nominated artists wouldn’t have been allowed on-site either, likely leading to a situation similar to the 2020 Emmys where nominees appeared and accepted awards remotely.

Of interest to BraveWords readers, artists nominated in the "Best Metal Performance" category (for new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings) are:

Body Count - "Bum-Rush"

Code Orange - "Underneath"

In This Moment - "The In-Between"

Poppy - "Bloodmoney"

Power Trip - "Executioner's Tax (Swing Of The Axe)" - Live

Elsewhere, Andrew Watt is nominated in the "Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical​" category for his work with Ozzy Osbourne on "Ordinary Man" (Feat. Elton John), and "Under The Graveyard", as well as Post Malone's "Take What You Want" (Feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott).

And, ZZ Top's That Little Ol' Band From Texas is up for "Best Music Film" with nods to Sam Dunn (video director) and Scot McFadye (video producer).

Find a complete list of nominees here.