7 Legendary Rock Guitar Solos - Unveiling The Greatest Of The 2000s

Many individuals find nothing beats the sound of a guitar riff when listening to music and their favorite tracks. Many enjoy rocking out with the sounds produced through these instruments, even creating actions indicating they were playing it themselves!

The 2000s might not have been the era that defined Rock n' Roll music or made an immeasurable mark upon it, yet they certainly left an indelible imprint of some kind.

Although guitars have featured prominently on numerous tracks throughout history, certain ones stand out more than others.

1. “Seven Nation Army” - The White Stripes

A track that is known around the world because of its legendary guitar use, The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” has to be considered one of the best tracks to have a legendary solo. Released in 2003, the song went on to be a No. 1 hit across the world, with the song still being used today by DJs for various events. One reason for this is because the solo used creates an interesting sound that everyone knows and has the ability to build up anticipation.

2. “No One Knows” - Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age spent five years perfecting the sound of this song before releasing it in 2002. The recognizable "No One Knows'" riff is both catchy and hard-rocking enough to appeal to a wide audience but also has enough edge to satisfy hard rock purists. The riff is a perfect match for Josh Homme's vocals and adds soul to this stoner rock song.

3. “Take Me Out” - Franz Ferdinand

The track starts off with a light, repetitive chord pattern. Around the minute mark, the chords become heavier and more intense, creating a melody that is hard to resist. The lyrics of "Take Me Out", which are very simple, play second fiddle behind the guitar groove. Released in 2004, it was just the band’s second single, but it still managed to capture the attention of everyone who loves a good guitar sound within the music that they listen to.

4. ”Can't Stop" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

This track features both melodic and complex guitar work from the band, showcasing their skills while recalling memories from earlier work. John Frusciante adds reggae flair with his soft strumming. As the song progresses, Frusciante's playing becomes more intense, giving "Can't Stop," the Chili Peppers' trademark funk style, its distinct signature sound. Due to the success of Red Hot Chili Peppers over time, many individuals have attempted to imitate what they do through new technologies. With various platforms offering a number of sound effects and manipulation capabilities available today, individuals are using those to try and recreate and blend sounds together to come up with unique sounds and audio never heard before.

5. ”Mr. Brightside" - The Killers

The Killers have managed to release a number of songs over the years that have gone on to provide the band with success, however their 2004 debut hit “Mr. Brightside” is arguably the best to have ever been recorded by the band. It may be almost two decades old, but it is still played out all over world at various venues. This is likely due to the guitar riff that has been used, as it helps to build anticipation and create an emotional connection with those who listen to the track.

6. ”Welcome to the Black Parade" - My Chemical Romance

The guitar solo in "Welcome to the Black Parade" is iconic and memorable. It starts off with a soft and slow melody before transitioning into an explosive solo that perfectly complements the intensity of the song. The solo was contributed by Ray Toro, the band's lead guitarist, and continues to be a fan favorite.

7. ”The Pretender" - Foo Fighters

"The Pretender" has one of the most recognizable guitar intros of all time. Dave Grohl, the band's lead vocalist, and guitarist, created a solo that takes the listener on an emotional journey. The solo is accompanied by high-energy drums, which create a thrilling climax that still resonates with fans today.

Seven of the Best

These seven tracks may be among the best to come out of the 2000s that feature guitar solos; however, given all that was created and released during that decade, it wouldn't be surprising if someone disagreed or other great tracks were added as contenders.