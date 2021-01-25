7 Unknown Facts You Should Know About The Winklevoss Twins

Introduction

Tyler and Cameron Winkelvoss came into the limelight after suing Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook. Eventually, they won the claim with a settlement of nearly $65 million. The twin claimed that Zuckerberg stole the idea of the social network platform when they were at Harvard.

You might have known about this matter about the Winklevoss twins. It’s just a small part of their whole story; there are seven facts you don’t know about the twin brothers.

Unknown Facts About Winklevoss Twins

Maybe you know that the Winklevoss brothers are popular in the crypto industry among the top Bitcoin billionaires. However, these are some untold facts about the twins that you may like to know.

1. Website Design Business When They Were of 14 Years of Age

The twin brothers’ upbringing has a great influence on their success today. In 1981, they were born in New York. Before finishing high school at Brunswick School, they had completed their schooling at GCDS, Connecticut, one of the best schools in the United States.

During their schooling, they started their website designing business and earned more than $100 to $1000 per each site. However, they lost their heart in this business due to academic pressure.

2. Olympics Champion at Rowing

Winning Olympic champions in rowing also had a great influence on their career. Their dream of becoming angel investors started after they won the rowing championships at the Olympics.

They were part of the Junior National Rowing Team and Harvard University teams. In 2004, they also won a championship of Harvard-Yale Regatta. They were at the sixth position in the Olympic games in 2008.

3. Musical Interest

One of the most influential things that have a huge impact on their career was rigorous training in music at the age of 6 years. They continued their classical training till they became 18 years of age.

Apart from that, they were also excellent in their academic studies. All of these factors shaped their psyche to become investors with the right mindset for their investing journey.

4. Tech Entrepreneurs

They were inclined toward technology from an early stage of their career at school. They continued their interest also in Harvard. They worked with other students for the development of the Harvard Connection.

Finally, they worked with Facebook CEO Zuckerberg in 2002. Working with Facebook led them to win a settlement of nearly $65 million after they filed a lawsuit against Zuckerberg.

5. Lawsuits Plague

They were also involved in other plagues, such as the ConnectU lawsuit. This lawsuit was filed by i2hub founder Wayne Chang, Divya Narendra, and Winklevoss brothers against ConnectU, which was also known as HarvardConnect.

Again, they filed a lawsuit against Facebook in 2011 that the stocks they received from the earlier settlement were misrepresented. However, they withdrew this lawsuit after the judges rejected the plea.

6. Bitcoin Dream

After they won the Facebook settlement, they invested the money in finding their own capital management firm. They were interested in infrastructure, capital assets, and companies. They also invested in Bitcoin with some percentage of the money they won from the settlement at $120 per 1 unit Bitcoin.

It was the starting point of their cryptocurrency journey. After the Bitcoin revolution in 2017, they became popular among the top Bitcoin Billionaires and founded Gemini, a regulated crypto exchange.

7. Setting New Crypto Trends

In 2018, the twin brothers also brought a new concept to the finance industry. They started a new trend in the crypto industry by bringing the idea of ETF through Bitcoin to the SEC, USA. Although the SEC rejected it before, they re-applied for this.

After Coinbase, Geminin has become one of the top crypto exchanges that comply with the USA regulations. Recently, they also applied for starting their exchange platform in Europe.

Conclusion

I hope the above information has provided some interesting facts about the Winklevoss twins. You can conduct online research for more information about the twins. Also, you can check out the bitcoin up review website to get weekly news on investments, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, etc. Lastly, share your thoughts on this in the comments section.