70000 Tons Of Metal 2025 - Public Ticket Sales To Begin Thursday, July 11th

The 2025 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, will take us back to an absolute fan-favorite port that hasn't been visited in a decade - Ocho Rios, Jamaica! Taking place January 30 – February 3, 2025.

Organizers have checked in with the following update:

"Get ready to book your ticket for the next edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise. From January 30th to February 3rd, 2025 you will join 2,999 metalheads from over 70 different countries on this life-changing event as we sail from Miami, FL all the way to beautiful Ocho Rios, Jamaica and back!

Public Sales for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2025 will start on Thursday, July 11th, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT (9:00 AM PDT, and respectively 6:00 PM CEST).

On 70000 Tons Of Metal, you get unrestricted festival access to all 120+ live performances, including the Jamming in International Waters All-Star Jam, signing sessions, intimate Artist Clinics, exclusive album premiere listening sessions and the chance to explore Caribbean dream destinations with your favorite bands. It’s like having an All-Access backstage pass.

Survivors: If you have not yet received your early booking invitation eMail with your Survivor Number, please check your spam folder and if you cannot find it, please contact us. Make sure to book before public sales start so you can take advantage of your Survivor perks."

Go to 70000tons.com to purchase your tickets.

60 Bands, 4 Days, 1 Cruise Ship, and only 3000 Tickets. This is 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise!

70000 Tons Of Metal 2025 roster: Arcturus, Benighted, Beyond Creation, Candlemass, Decapitated, Delain, Emperor, Flotsam And Jetsam, HammerFall, In Extremo, Kalmah, Majestica, The Kovenant, Samael, Septicflesh, Sonata Arctica, Stratovarius, Subway To Sally, Tankard, Unleash The Archers.

On 70000 Tons Of Metal you get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live shows on board, 70000 Tons Of Karaoke until sunrise, Jamming In International Waters – the Official 70000 Tons Of Metal All Star Jam which writes heavy metal history every year, clinics and work-shops with the musicians, our infamous belly flop contest, shore excursions with your favorite artists, and much more!

Everyone on board is a VIP, we don’t have assigned seating (this is a heavy metal cruise after all), and most importantly the bars on our ship never close – you heard us, bars that never close!

On this life changing adventure you will spend five days and four nights at sea mingling side-by-side with your favorite artists in this incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s like having an All-Access backstage pass!

Visit 70000Tons.com or the official 70000 Tons Of Metal Facebook page for further details.