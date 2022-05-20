70000 Tons Of Metal - Round 11 Sets Sail January 30 To February 3, 2023; Teaser Video

Save the date Sailors! 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise will set sail for Round 11 from Monday, January 30 to Friday, February 3, 2023.

Organizers state: "We will be sailing out of Miami, Florida, the Cruise Capital of the World, to a brand new Caribbean dream destination that we have never visited before. It’s been far too long and we absolutely can not wait to welcome you back on board!

If you haven’t already, make sure you sign up for The 70000 Tons Of Metal Official Forum, the original hangout spot for Survivors and new Sailors alike. Here you can post your Wishlist to let us know which Artists you want to see perform on board Round 11. You can also be among the first to hear the latest and most up to date news, search for potential cabin mates, and get in touch with the amazing 70000 Tons Of Metal community.

Stay tuned for more information regarding our ship, itinerary, ticket sales and of course the World-class lineup of Artists that will join you on board for your ultimate Heavy Metal vacation. More news coming to you #SOON

We’ll have a TON of more updates coming to you very soon so keep your eyes on The 70000 Tons Of Metal Official Forum, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter pages - @70000tons - for the latest updates.

We can’t wait to welcome you on board for Round 11 of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise!"