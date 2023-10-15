80's Glam Metal Podcast Host Releases New Book "A Hair Metal Journey"

80’s Glam Metalcast podcaster, “Metal” Mike, takes the reader on a journey through hair metal’s highs and lows, from 1986 to 1991 in his new book, "A Hair Metal Journey".

The book is loaded with stories about metal’s glory days from past and current members of bands like KISS, Ratt, Winger, Dokken, Britny Fox and more. You get a peek behind the scenes of hair metal’s classic albums and tours. Along the way, Mike looks at back at his own 80’s adolescent journey, going to epic concerts, and keeping up with all the headbanging fandom that came along with this legendary genre.

The rockers tell similar stories that help paint the picture of what it took for them to get to the top and stay there. It seemed liked the party would stay wild forever until it all came to a clashing halt in 1991. Many reflect on the challenges they faced as hair metal got bloated and grunge emerged.

Steve Blaze (Lillian Axe): “It’s a breath of fresh air to see someone like Mike release a book that is based on true research and experience.This guy knows his stuff when it comes to glam metal. He is a true fan of the genre and proves without a doubt, that his knowledge is deep and genuine. He knows how to ask the right questions and give credit where it is due to the bands who created this genre of Rock music. Great job Mike!”

Olivier (Editor-In-Chief, Sleaze Roxx): “80’s Glam Metalcast podcaster Metal Mike knows what people want to hear about when he does interviews. That’s what makes his interviews interesting and fun to read.”

Doc “Killdrums” Wacholz (Savatage / Reverence): “Mike the 80’s Metal Man will take you back 40 years. Back when the music had balls, the hair had spray, and bands knew how to party their arses off and entertain a crowd for a cheap price. Bring me back, Mike!”

Pick up "A Hair Metal Journey" via Amazon here. Check out the 80's Glam Metalcast on YouTube here.