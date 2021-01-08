‘90s Glam Rockers WETT CHERRY Reform; New Single “Can’t Cure Crazy” Released

Dragon City Demo has released new single, “Can’t Cure Crazy”, by reformed ‘90s glam rockers Wett Cherry. The EP, The High And Divine, will be available in March on Bandcamp.

Wett Cherry formed in 1990 with the lineup of Andy Jaggs (Vocals), Dennis D (Lead Guitar), Bobby Hamm (Bass), Kevin Grisso (Drums), and were straighter up in the style of bands such as Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Hanoi Rocks. Their first gig was played at a local festival in New York City taking inspiration from such acts as early Mötley Crüe, KISS, Sweet and Alice Cooper. After the release of their self-financed single “Voodoo Queen”, they signed to independent label Mongol Records. Their debut record, Virgin, was released soon after in 1991 which then followed by more shows and an ever increasing fanbase.

The band played heavily throughout the ‘90s at CBGBs Limelight Cat Club and many of the bars and venues of the greater New York City areas.