A Festival Camping Checklist

Whilst festival season is slowly coming to an end as the winter comes creeping in, those looking forward to the big music festivals next year certainly will have something to look forward to as it looks like it’ll be full steam ahead after some uncertainty that remained this year – but has also been a great opportunity to see the camping blunders throughout this year for those who have made mistakes along the way. These checklists can get quite length, whether this is keeping the essentials in mind for the camping trip, entertainment options that have become more popular as some of the top NJ sportsbooks have found a home on mobile following regulation change allowing online options, or even down to things like a little forward thinking with dressing for the occasion in case of a change of weather too – so what should be on the festival camping checklist for next year?

A travel first aid kit – It may seem like a silly thing to pack and take up extra space, but it could certainly come in handy. All of the essentials should be included but adding some sun cream and other items like anti-bac handwash can be a something that makes the camping trip feel much more relaxed than it may otherwise would – whilst there are always trained medical staff on site, being prepared always helps, and the extra peace of mind for something so trivial will be a great help.

The small optional extras – A bag filled with a bit of everything can keep you covered and offer some peace of mind much in the same way as a travel first aid kit – ear plugs are an essential here, a cheap bag can be purchased with enough for the whole event and for friends too, and protecting hearing should be a priority – but other items like portal chargers, microfibre towels, and other similar bits and pieces can make the experience that much more enjoyable whilst packing only a little extra.

Don’t forget to leave no trace – It is a term that has been coined for campers and hikers in national parks all over, and even something that some festivals enforce. It’s important to keep in mind however, keeping everything neat and tidy with a certain approach to packing can ensure this is easier rather than more difficult, packing up everything as it came and leaving no trace behind should be at the top of any checklist, and something that should always be kept in mind throughout the festival.

It’s easy to see why so many made the blunder for this year after missing out the previous year, but certain things may look to become more enforced as a form of visitor protection in coming years, and having as set checklist to make the experience that much smoother can be just as important.