A Great British History of Gambling

Gambling in Britain is a multi-billion-pound industry. This includes all revenue generated from sports betting, casinos, bingo, lottery and all remote gambling. It is a hugely lucrative business, but it hasn't always been so. Gambling in Britain has a storied past; it has been both embraced and reviled through different historical periods. Royalty has wrestled with their consciences over this moral sleight. Punters have been both encouraged and banned from playing, and as with many things in Britain, there were very different approaches for the rich and the working class.

Read on for a brief look at the history of gambling in Great Britain.

Ancient England

Henry the eighth rightfully earned a prominent spot in British history; he is undoubtedly one of England's most infamous kings – mainly for the multiple wives and for granting his own divorces. However, he also has a lesser-known role in the history of gambling in England. Henry the eighth banned gambling outright, mainly because he believed it would distract his soldiers from their duties, but obviously, this ban did not apply to the old king himself. He was said to be a prolific gambler.

Henry's daughter Queen Elizabeth, the first, also loved to indulge in gambling herself so much so that she was instrumental in creating the first lottery in Britain. The purpose of this lottery was to raise money to rebuild the harbours. However, it wasn't as popular as it was first anticipated to be. This is likely due to the distrust of the government and the concerns of immorality.

The history of lotteries continues with James the first who allowed the Virginia company to fund their expeditions with it. James the first allowed this as these expeditions were to the new world, and as many English monarchs before him, he wanted to further England's reach around the world. This wasn't unusual as gambling proceeds were crucial for funding these types of projects—Charles the first used lotteries to fund the London water supply. The national lottery continues this tradition today, putting the funds back into community projects.

Today, the British monarchy is not as openly involved in gambling, but they remain very much associated with horse racing. This tradition finds its roots in the 1500s and has been favoured by monarchs since King Charles the second, who was an avid jockey himself.

The Victorian Era

The Victorian era in England was incredibly eventful, from the industrial revolution to Charles Darwin. During this period, the wealthy first began to place wagers on horse races and the stock market. However, the poor and working-class were banned from playing, and so they placed illegal wagers instead.

As the Victorians were puritanical and conservative, they were deeply concerned with the moral decay that gambling leads to. That, coupled with a growing number of lottery frauds, meant they felt that they had to act. So they passed two laws that effectively banned gambling. But, of course, these laws did not apply to the wealthy aristocracy, who were still free to place wagers and gamble as they saw fit.

The 20th Century

The gambling prohibition of the Victorian era simply encouraged gambling to move underground. As a result, the underground betting scene was rife, which led to another law in the early 1900s which attempted to crack down on these underground betting rings.

It did not work, and the British government soon realised that it was utterly pointless to try and continue to impose these restrictions. So instead, betting shops were legalised in the 1960s as an attempt to reduce crime and raise tax revenues. It was the ideal time to do this as the country was amid a post-war economic boom. During this time, a regulating body was also set up, the Gaming Board for Great Britain, which regulated casinos, bingo halls, arcades, and advertisements for these gambling facilities.

The Rise of the Internet – the 90s to Now

The first big event of the 1990s was the formation of the national lottery. The first draw took place in November 1994, and the jackpot was worth almost six million pounds. Today it is estimated that around 70% of adults regularly play the lottery.

As the popularity of the internet snowballed, brick and mortar gambling facilities began to feel the pinch as customers left in their droves to play online. In response, they petitioned the government to take another look at the regulations surrounding the industry. This paved the way for the Gambling act of 2005. This meant that betting shops no longer had to conceal their interiors from the public. In addition, the advertising restrictions were also rethought as previously it was notoriously difficult for these places to advertise.

Since Britain has become more liberal and the mindset around gambling is more open, online gambling has exploded. Remote gambling offers considerable contributions to the gambling industry as a whole and more so for the players.

The Future

As the gambling industry has proven lucrative for the government in terms of tax revenue, it is highly unlikely that they will do a U-turn and attempt to ban gambling again. That being said, it is entirely possible for regulations to change and become harsher.

In terms of the future of gambling itself, it isn't easy to predict. Although in recent years, there have been more forays into live gambling games online as a hybrid between online gambling and traditional gambling. These advancements will probably follow the trends of technological advancements—for example, cloud-based gambling or VR casino games.

In Conclusion

Some may argue that Britain's gambling past has impacted the very history of the nation. However, despite anyone's personal feelings on gambling or its moral standing, it is deeply embedded in British culture, and that will not change.