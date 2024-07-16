A KILLER’S CONFESSION Announce Victim 1 Album; “Filth” Lyric Video Streaming

A Killer's Confession, fronted by vocalist and mastermind Waylon Reavis, plunge past the point of no return, offering a captivating album of melodic hard rock dosed with pummeling metal and industrial stylings on their latest LP Victim 1. It arrives September 13 via MNRK Heavy.

Lyric video for “Filth” is streaming below.

"'Filth' is a personal favorite," states Reavis. "It's another chapter in the lore of Victim 1. I personally love the upbeat feel of this song, especially when playing it live. If you have caught an AKC show in the last few months, you have been lucky enough to hear it already. I feel our production team of Dusty Boles and Evan McKeever really helped me knock this one out of the park. The song takes you on a journey through the killer's eyes."

The singer also pulled back the curtain on the album as a whole, saying, "Victim 1 might possibly be my favorite album I've ever been a part of. AKC stepped completely out of the box to write Victim 1. I brought in new producers [Dusty Boles and Evan McKeever] to help rebrand the sound of the band. I took most of last year off and did not tour in order to write this album."

He continues, "The focus I found during this time really helped me flesh out the new sound and the direction in which I wanted to go. Personally, I feel that this is the true sound of A Killer's Confession, and in my honest opinion, I feel like this is the first true AKC album. Every time I listen to the album, I sit back and smile, because I've never had that feeling before with AKC. The tone and atmosphere is completely different from anything we've ever done."

Victim 1 is AKC's their fourth full-length offering and MNRK Music Group debut. "A year ago, I was like, 'What if we have a character who is fed up with the world?,'" recalls Reavis, offering in glimpse in the album's darkest recesses. "In his heart, he knows what's going on isn't right, so he does something about it. On each song, he addresses a sin — whether in himself or against some horrible person. The conversations are either in his head or with the victim. You think, 'If I was a guy who had the ability to find these people, how would I react?' He's got to do this, yet it's destroying him since he's truly a kind spirit. He has no regrets though."

Tracklisting:

“Tongue”

“Sun”

“Greed”

“Voices” (feat. Aaron Nordstrom)

“Purpose”

“Martyr”

“Kill Or Be Killed”

“Filth”

“Rain”

“Wasteland”

“Filth” lyric video:

“Martyr” video:

“Greed” video:

