A.M.E.N. Sign To My Kingdom Music; Argento Album Due In November

A.M.E.N. sign to My Kingdom Music for what we could define as the new course of the band. The creature that is about to be born is called Argento, will be released on November 22 and promises to be an intimate, avant-gardish work disconnected from the classic patterns of modern feeling.

Vittorio Sabelli (Dawn Of A Dark Age, Notturno, Incantvm) and Erba Del Diavolo from Il Ponte Del Diavolo, hearts, minds and souls of the band, have given an incredible stylistic twist to the project, creating a work with the heart turned towards the past, which moves between classical music and jazz, but explores blues, dark, doom and musical contaminations that develop in 'noir' and psychological fields.

These are Vittorio's words which allow us to enter the bowels of Argento and his project: "A.M.E.N. second chapter was born and evolves from a prelude by J.S. Bach, a D minor prelude, which this time does not cross the boundaries of Grindcore, Brutal Death Metal and Free Jazz that had characterized "The Book of Lies - Liber I", but goes on to discover much more intimate, introspective and primordial meanders of the human soul. The various episodes of the album pay homage to the 'King' of Italian horror, Dario Argento, as the five songs that compose it are inspired by films by the Italian director."

What we are about to present to you promises to be unique in the current musical panorama, an album that succeeds to move from typically Jazz and Blues compositions to moments of pure dark doom in the style of early Ulver, all with the voice of Erba Del Diavolo which is here a true protagonist, decanting and giving melodies with an interpretation that moves from the great jazz singers of the past to embrace the present with her unique timbre and nuances.

So expect an album that sounds like something you can hear in a smoky jazz club in New Orleans and that shows you that when extreme music meets so-called "high" music, the result is unexpectedly sublime.