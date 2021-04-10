A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH - "New Album Is Done And Mastered"

"The new A Pale Horse Named Death album is done and mastered," proclaims vocalist / guitarist Sal Abruscato. "Huge thank you to Maor Appelbaum Mastering. This new album is night and day difference from the last album, sounds so great with that old world analog sound. It fits this very dark album perfectly, we could not be happier! Stay tuned for release and title info coming soon!"

The band led by founding Type O Negative and Life Of Agony member Sal Abruscato released their debut, And Hell Will Follow Me, in 2011 and firmly implanted their roots in the metal scene with the sophomore album Lay My Soul To Waste in 2013, and When The World Becomes Undone in 2019.

"I am really looking forward to releasing APHND’s fourth album later this year," says Abruscato. He adds, "2021 is the 10 year anniversary since APHND’s first album And Hell Will Follow Me was released so it’s even more special for me to release a new album this year. There has been so much depression and anxiety for so many during this pandemic, how the world has literally become undone in 2020. I started working on material back in early 2020 and felt I needed to evolve, switch things up with more instrumentation, different vibes, and unleash a new album for the fans this year! I can’t wait to release it. Looking forward to working with Long Branch Records and SPV again as well!"