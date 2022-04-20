A PERFECT CIRCLE’s BILLY HOWERDEL Added To Los Angeles & Detroit PUSCIFER Shows; APC Bandmates' First Joint Appearance In 4 Years

Billy Howerdel has been added to two of Puscifer’s upcoming tour dates: June 12 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and July 1 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester Hills, Michicag. Tickets for both dates are available now via Ticketmaster.

The dates mark the first time Howerdel and his A Perfect Circle bandmate, Maynard James Keenan, will have been on the same bill in four years, since the pair were trekking across the globe in support of Eat The Elephant.

Howerdel noted the real reason for the opening gig: “Since the 2018 A Perfect Circle tour, Maynard has owed me $80 from a disputed dinner bill. Short of getting Judge Judy involved, I feel this is my only recourse in getting the money back.”

Howerdel has been putting the finishing touches on his as-of-yet unannounced, debut solo album. A preview from the forthcoming collection was shared last month with the release of “Poison Flowers” (visualizer below).

Billy Howerdel has perhaps one of rock music’s most well-rounded and interesting resumes. Growing up in West Milford, New Jersey, he spent hours listening to WLIR emanating out of Long Island, New York. Lying in bed, he would scribble down playlists and then scout out the records he loved in stores, among them The Cure, Echo and the Bunnymen, Dead Kennedys, and Elvis Costello. However, it was the experience of seeing Pink Floyd at Giants Stadium that triggered his lust for finding a way to work in the music industry. Howerdel initially racked up experience in stage lighting, working for almost any band or theater production that would ask, while at the same time devoting the rest of his free time to practicing guitar. A few years of work led to a chance meeting with Fishbone, a move west and quickly becoming a sought-after road and studio tech, working with David Bowie, Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, and oh yeah, being roommates with Tool’s Maynard James Keenan. It was that friendship that birthed the multi-platinum alternative rock supergroup, A Perfect Circle.

(Photo - Joey Armario​​​​​​​)