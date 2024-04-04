A PERFECT CIRCLE’s BILLY HOWERDEL Featured In New Episode Of Gibson's "Riff Lords"

Gibson TV has released a new episode of Riff Lords, along with the following message:

"In this episode of Riff Lords, watch and learn how Billy Howerdel gets his signature sound using a unique setting on an octave fuzz pedal and learn about his unique approach to tuning guitars in C# and how it was inspired by Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains. Get insights into his songwriting process and learn how to play classic A Perfect Circle tracks, including 'The Hollow', '3 Libras', 'Pet', 'The Outsider', and 'Judith', including the slide guitar solo. Billy also shares tone tips, including how he uses effects and certain guitar techniques to make each song sound unique. In addition, Billy shows us how to play 'Poison Flowers' from his second solo album, What Normal Was, and teaches us some of the key guitar techniques that make Billy Howerdel so influential. These are essential guitar lessons for A Perfect Circle fans from one of the most innovative and unique songwriters in alt-rock."