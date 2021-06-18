A Potential Future In Virtual For Music Festivals?

It has been a tough year for live music events with postponements and cancellations all around, and although much of the world is getting back to normal and welcoming crowds once again too there are still events that have been cancelled in the meantime. Something that has popped up throughout this period of time however has been the shift to virtual events, something that has been seen in many different sectors particularly with the likes of gaming as the closure of brick-and-mortar locations saw the rise of online alternatives using Caesars casino bonus code amongst many others too. The success of the virtual events could provide a unique opportunity for not only music festivals, but for individual artists too.

Music streaming as a whole is up – Much of the reason suggested for a big success in virtual festivals is within just how successful music streaming has become, the suggestion had been that nearly 200 artists were streamed more than 100 million times over the past year is a difficult number to beat and has even led to calls for artists to get a bigger share of the profits. Sir Paul McCartney is amongst the latest to highlight the issue “They probably don’t pay enough. But (the platforms are) in such a powerful position. What can people do?” which is something that has been highlighted by other big names like Taylor Swift in the past, but with opportunities for streaming on direct platforms it could change this.

Streaming platforms have changed to make it easier – Whilst many of the virtual events have been livestreamed directly through organiser platforms and other options, the biggest livestreaming platforms like Twitch have become invaluable, and with individual artists able to broadcast across things like Instagram Live it has become something of a new home. Cost will be a huge factor here, whilst festivals can be quite pricey for the entrance ticket there is a lot of organisation required, and so virtual events can cut the costs down somewhat too, but it also allows greater flexibility in the way events are organised and delivered to listeners – early virtual events have been hugely successful, but whether or not that success can continue when things go back to an offline eventuality is a different question entirely.

There’s not doubt as crowds become bigger and attendance to offline events is possible once again the majority will return, but the success that virtual has found can’t be discounted and should certainly be considered as an option moving forward – whether working together hand in hand to deliver both at the same time or even just having some virtual services will change the music game and change how artists can connect with their fans too.