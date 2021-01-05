A RISING FORCE Sign With HighVolMusic; Debut Album On The Way

HighVolMusic has announced that A Rising Force has signed with the label for the release of their debut, titled Undertow.

A Rising Force is an all original Minnesota rock act featuring Mark Westlund (Lead Vocals, Guitar), Brian Lorenson (Bass, Vocals), Lane Allen (Drums, Vocals, Percussion), and Leni DiMancari (Guitar, Vocals, Keyboards). The band collectively have had multiple albums released, MMA nominations & awards, along with national and international touring backgrounds.

No strangers to the recording industry, guitarist Leni DiMancari (founding member of Hurricane Alice who changed their name to Hericane Alice for Atlantic Records) has recorded with members of Y&T, Le Mans, Cacophony, and Montrose.

Bass player Brian Lorenson and drummer Lane Allen were members of Dare Force. DiMancari, Allen, and Lorenson were all part of the last incarnation of the band prior to A Rising Force.

Their motto is “Old school rock with a new world attitude” and the album definitely shows it on every track of the debut of A Rising Force. The music is guitar-driven commercial hard rock combined with 4-part harmonies, and all fronted by an arena rock lead vocalist. The songs are all real-life experiences and stories about life, love, loss, heartache, and the world around us.

Release date details are forthcoming.

(Photo - Mark Walentiny)