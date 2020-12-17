A SCENT LIKE WOLVES Streaming New Song "Death Effect" Feat. CURRENTS' Brian Wille

Pennsylvania's A Scent Like Wolves are streaming their new song, "Death Effect", which features guest vocals from Brian Wille of Currents. Listen below.

The song appears on ASLW's forthcoming new album Mystic Auras. The record - their third overall - arrives February 19 via We Are Triumphant.

"'Death Effect' explores the stigma and burden of mental illness in modern society," the band says. "Years of emotional and physical abuse has forced this subject to finally manifest his violent tendencies. His frustration with the world has boiled over as he sees to take matters into his own hands."