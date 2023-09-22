AAETHERIA Release Music Video For Debut Single "The Fallen"

New metal band, Aaetheria, has just released their new music video for their debut single, “The Fallen”. Written after reflecting on what it feels like to be human in 2023, the single echoes all the fear, angst and uncertainty of an earthly existence.

Aaetheria was created from what started as a duo writing pair, Aaetheria and Tek. With soaring and powerful vocals, progressive lyrics and heavy and futuristic guitars, Aaetheria takes listeners to the stars. Aaetheria’s debut single dropped August 11, 2023. The single and music video was created solely by Aaetheria at their own home studio, Andromeda 6.

Aaetheria is a cosmic voyager creating an extraordinary world of futuristic intellect. “The Fallen” has a vastness to it, a master of fates an evolution of music, and an inspirational concept with unlimited dimensions.

The song opens doors where there are only walls, and Aaetheria reads the rhythms of the universe that extends infinitely. Harmonies in a poetry form.

“Look up at the stars, and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.” - Stephen Hawkins

The cosmos is a palace that has the sun and the moon has its lamps with the stars as its candles, “The Fallen” illuminates the entire music industry.

Aaetheria plans to travel on a United States tour in 2023-2024 and release more singles from their first EP. Aaetheria aims to transcend the matrix and take fans with them to the future.

Watch “The Fallen” music video below:

The official website for Aaetheria can be found here.